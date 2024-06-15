Who is funding Fort Collins' statehouse candidates? Here's where donations are coming from

In Fort Collins' House District 52 race, one candidate is accusing the other of being backed by "big corporate money."

The Coloradoan was able to gain insight into who is backing the campaigns of both candidates in the Democratic primary, Ethnie Treick and Yara Zokaie, by combing through campaign finance reports.

Zokaie notes that independent expenditure committee A Whole Lot of People For Change is spending money in support of Treick.

Indeed, that group has sent out multiple mailers either in support of Treick or opposing Zokaie. They tout Treick's support of abortion rights, equal pay for women and minorities, workers rights and climate action.

The group has spent more than $141,000 on pro-Treick mailers, texts, phone calls, digital ads and handbills, as of June 13, reports show.

Zokaie, in a campaign email, said the organization is funded by "Big Pharma," which has "donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to support Donald Trump;" for-profit hospitals, which have "opposed plans to make health care more affordable;" Education Reform Now Advocacy, which "seeks to privatize education;" and One Main Street, which has "been known to support oil and gas projects."

Zokaie previously told the Coloradoan that one way she is different from her opponent is that she isn't accepting money from corporate lobbyists, corporate landlords and big business PACs.

But Treick said she isn't either.

"I have not taken any corporate PAC money, and contributions directly from corporations is illegal," Treick said. "PAC contributions from corporations is not (illegal), and I have not taken any of those contributions in this race."

Zokaie said she doesn't understand how Treick can say she is not accepting corporate money when donations going directly to her campaign are coming from groups funded by corporate landlords, an insurance company and the Colorado Chamber of Commerce.

The spending by A Whole Lot of People For Change is different because it isn't going directly to Treick's election campaign committee. These are independent expenditures, and it's illegal for candidates to coordinate with them on fundraising or spending.

Zokaie is also benefiting from independent expenditures.

Who is A Whole Lot of People for Change?

In its description on the Colorado Secretary of State's campaign finance reporting website, A Whole Lot of People for Change says its purpose is "to support pragmatic candidates of all political parties and issues for statewide and local offices that believe in rebuilding Colorado's middle class and strengthening our local economy."

Records show it has raised more than $415,000 this election cycle, and all of the money it has spent went to Treick and other Colorado Democratic candidates.

Its largest donors this campaign cycle are independent expenditure committees One Main Street Colorado and We Are Colorado Business Coalition.

One Main Street says it's a team of business, community and labor leaders who are working toward a "pragmatic future." Its mission is "to rebuild Colorado’s middle class, get our public transportation and core city infrastructure upgraded and ready for our modern economy, and strengthen our professional and trade professions."

We Are Colorado Business Coalition says its purpose is "to support candidates for the state legislature, regardless of party affiliation who will strengthen small businesses, fix our housing shortage, and restore the American dream."

But to understand more about these groups, you can look at the major donors funding them this election cycle.

Some of them are 501(c)4 organizations, which are not required to report their donors. This is why they're called "dark money" groups.

We Are Colorado Business Coalition received all of its donations from 501(c)4 Education Reform Now Advocacy (ERNA), Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) Colorado Action Fund and the Colorado Hospitals Action Fund (part of Colorado Hospital Association).

One Main Street received 70% of its donations — $300,000 — from One Main Street Colorado 501(c)4, which says its mission is "to engage in social welfare activities to educate the public in regard to local business investment and infrastructure, and protecting the middle class."

The Coloradoan researched the donations and activities of these groups. Here are key points related to Zokaie's campaign email:

Though Zokaie's email specifically references "Big Pharma," the organization PhRMA that is linked to A Whole Lot of People For Change has given donations to members of both major parties, including Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden, but 63% went to Republicans, according to OpenSecrets.com.

The Colorado Hospital Association represents more than 100 hospitals and health systems in the state. The group's website says it advocates for hospitals, healthcare workers and patient access to health care. It has opposed efforts in the Colorado legislature to enact reforms like single-payer healthcare and banning facility fees.

ERNA's website says it advocates for policies "that will empower all students — particularly students of color, students from low-income backgrounds and other historically underserved students." It has clashed with teachers unions over union influence, charter schools, privatization of schools and merit pay tied to test scores.

The Coloradoan wasn't able to independently confirm whether One Main Street is linked to oil and gas development. Zokaie told the Coloradoan she learned it through personal conversations, but she said another issue with the organization is that it's dark money and doesn't disclose its donors.

Treick said she doesn't know anything about A Whole Lot of People For Change but has looked for information about them on the TRACER site.

She noted Zokaie has also benefited from independent expenditures.

Independent group spends on behalf of Zokaie

Colorado Labor Action spent around $85,000 on digital ads, mailers, other printed materials and canvassing in support of Zokaie or against Treick.

The Coloradoan did not see the content of the advertising, but their campaign finance reports recorded these expenditures. The group says its purpose is "to elect candidates regardless of political affiliation who are supportive of organized labor."

Colorado Labor Action has raised $110,000 this election cycle. Its donors include the Colorado AFL-CIO, a labor union, and the Colorado Education Association, a teachers union.

Zokaie said while both candidates are getting help from independent groups this election, she thinks there is a notable contrast because her own support comes from labor and people-focused interests while Treick's comes from corporate interests.

How much money have the District 52 candidates raised themselves?

Treick's campaign finance reports, as of June 3, show she has raised $99,680 through her own campaign committee.

Zokaie's campaign finance reports show she has raised $78,003.

Treick has received 593 monetary or in-kind donations from either individuals or small donor committees. Of those, about a third were from Fort Collins donors and 84% were from Colorado donors, according to a Coloradoan analysis.

Zokaie has received 581 monetary or in-kind donations. Of those, 42% were from Fort Collins donors and 90% were from Colorado donors.

A Coloradoan analysis showed that 57% of Zokaie's fundraising came from individuals, compared with 70% of Treick's.

Zokaie said she is proud of the people who are supporting her — individuals, labor unions, teachers unions and environmental groups — who see the differences between her and her opponent and "want me to win this race."

She said she doesn't accept donations that don't align with her values.

Treick noted that 568 of her donations came from individuals, and that's a reflection of her deep work in the community: She said she is building real connections and has personally knocked on 10,000 doors since mid-January.

"This has been the result of a lot of hard work over the last year," Treick said, including making calls every week and going out to meet residents at their homes.

Ethnie Trieck's biggest donors

These donors gave $1,000 or more:

Yara Zokaie's biggest donors

These donors gave $1,000 or more:

