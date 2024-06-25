Funding available for projects advancing conservation, environmental stewardship

NELSONVILLE — The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO), through its Environmental Stewardship Pillar of Prosperity, announces new funding opportunities to advance conservation, environmental stewardship and the greater well-being of Appalachian Ohio.

Thanks to a transformative $5 million investment from the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District (MWCD), funding is available to support community projects, scholarships, fellowships, research and innovation in the areas of conservation and environmental stewardship.

In addition to giving financially, MWCD will also lend its deep expertise in the areas of environmental stewardship and conservation.

Representatives from the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District and members of the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio Board celebrate the opening of new funding opportunities for environmental stewardship-related projects.

A total of $125,000 in grant funding is available within the 32 counties of Appalachian Ohio and seven additional counties served by MWCD, including Ashland, Richland and Wayne counties. It’s possible because of MWCD’s gift – and other gifts from donors who helped to establish FAO’s Environmental Stewardship Pillar of Prosperity Fund, including Nicolozakes Trucking & Construction Inc., Ohio CAT and American Electric Power.

Available opportunities:

Community grants to support locally driven projects that preserve and enhance our natural environment. Public and nonprofit organizations as well as individuals or groups working with a fiscal sponsor are eligible to apply.

Scholarships to support individuals seeking degrees or continuing education in ecology, forestry, wildlife ecology or related natural resource fields, as well as skilled trades, vocational and technical training in fields that integrate and support green energy technology, sustainable agriculture and land stewardship.

Fellowships to provide two years of support (including a financial stipend and mentorship) for individuals who pioneer positive change through projects that address environmental challenges and promote biodiversity conservation.

Innovation grants to invest in new and creative approaches that result in environmental good while encouraging environmental stewardship.

Research grants to support studies that address critical gaps in our understanding of our diverse ecosystems and contribute to the conservation and enhancement of aquatic biodiversity and healthy habitats.

Additional information and funding applications are available at AppalachianOhio.org/EnvironmentalStewardship.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Grants available for conservation, stewardship projects