Funding approved by the West Virginia Water Development Authority for five water and sewer projects in the Mountain State

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — An announcement was made by Governor Justice that funding was approved for five Economic Enhancement Grant Fund projects by the West Virginia Water Development Authority.

Since the program was started in April 2022, 174 Economic Enhancement Grant Fund (EEFG) projects were awarded by the West Virginia Water Development Authority (WDA), totaling more than $427 million with a total project cost of $1,895,017,779. The projects reached across the state, and affected more than 607,000 people in the Mountain State.

WV IJDC announces $40 million for sewer and water projects across the state

Water and sewer projects that the WDA approved include:

Fayette County: New Haven Public Service District – An additional $577,166 WDA EEGF grant was awarded to the New Haven Public Service District, with a total project cost of $10,379,000, to extend water service to Cane Branch, Ramsey, Hawver Road, South Miller Ridge, Arrowwood Road, Dotson Ridge, Lower Dotson Ridge, and Whispering Pines.

Greenbrier County: Town of Alderson – The Town of Alderson received a $800,000 WDA EEGF grant, bringing the total project cost to $10,054,000, for a water treatment plant replacement.

Kanawha County: Town of East Bank – An additional $1,000,000 WDA EEGF grant, with a total project cost of $13,500,000, was awarded to the Town of East Bank for water system replacement and upgrades.

Tucker County: Town of Davis – The Town of Davis received a $2,692,000 WDA EEGF grant, totaling $12,500,000 for the project, for sewer collection system improvements.

Gilmer County: Town of Sand Fork – A $450,000 WDA EEGF grant was awarded to the Town of Sand Fork for sanitary sewer collection and treatment system improvements, with a total project cost of $2,500,000.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.