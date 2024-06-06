Who is funding the $144.4 million Crown Event Center in downtown Fayetteville?

Designs for the new Crown Event Center were recently approved by the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners, but how is the $144.4 million project being funded?

Commissioner Jimmy Keefe, Crown Event Center Committee chairman, said the funding comes from the local occupancy and food and beverage taxes, which can only be used on entertainment venues.

“Everybody always says, 'Well, why don’t you help the homeless or why don’t you do something about crime with this money?'” Keefe said late last month. “Well, we can’t.”

This artist's rendering shows the design concept for Fayetteville's new Crown Event Center from Otis Jones Parkway and Gillespie Street.

With the current funding model, there is no need for any tax increase to achieve the facility, Keefe said.

“The funding model shows that this facility can be paid without bonds … It’s not property tax money, it’s not sales tax money, it is local occupancy tax and food and beverage tax money that is going to fund this facility.”

The $144.4 million project, which will be located downtown at Gillespie and Russell streets, is slated to break ground in September with a completion date of April 2027, according to a Crown Event Center project presentation May 21.

This artist's rendering shows the design concept for the main event space at Fayetteville's new Crown Event Center.

What will happen to the Crown Theatre and Crown Arena?

With the Crown Theatre and Crown Arena still expected to close in November 2025 because they are not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Board of Commissioners may be able to request another extension for the properties to remain open. It may be in the county's best interest for construction on the new venue to begin sooner rather than later, Keefe said.

In the interim, the county will be left with only the Crown Coliseum and Crown Expo Center as its entertainment properties.

“There are going to be people wanting to book the new venue, so you don’t have this luxury of not being proactive,” Keefe said.

Reporter Lizmary Evans covers growth and development for The Fayetteville Observer. You can reach her at LEvans@gannett.com

Read More: 'It's awesome': Fayetteville's Crown Event Center moving forward with new design

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Who is paying for the Crown Event Center in Fayetteville?