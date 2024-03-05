"Fundamentally incoherent": George Conway says "you can see the terror" from SCOTUS in Trump ruling

Conservative attorney and frequent Trump critic George Conway blasted Monday's Supreme Court decision that saw former President Donald Trump reinstated to the Colorado primary ballot.

The ruling from the court’s conservative majority specified that only Congress, and not states, has the power to enforce the Constitution’s ban on insurrectionists holding federal office, a decision Conway called “fundamentally incoherent” during a Monday appearance on CNN’s “The Source” with Kaitlan Collins.

“I think they did have a very difficult time with it because I don’t think any of the three opinions make any sense whatsoever,” Conway said. “I think these opinions are fundamentally incoherent and they’re fundamentally arbitrary. And I think it just shows the difficulty the court had in trying to select an off-ramp here. I mean, they totally rejected Trump’s principal arguments, which were that the president is somehow not an officer of the United States, and the other argument, which was that he did not engage in an insurrection.”

When Collins asked the lawyer why the justices did not refute the Colorado Supreme Court’s finding that Trump engaged in insurrection on Jan 6, Conway simply replied, “Because he’s unquestionably an insurrectionist.”

“It would have been absurd for the court to try to redefine what it means to engage in an insurrection,” Conway continued, “and what an insurrection is to try to fit it to get Donald Trump off the hook. And that’s what the court was terrified about. They didn’t want to go there. And you can see that sort of the terror in the opinions, in the concurring opinions.”

