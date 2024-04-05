Have some fun and challenge a friend to our solar eclipse quiz

There's something special happening next week.

It'll take place Monday afternoon. Some places will have a better view than others.

For some kids across the U.S., it'll mean a day off from school. Sorry, that doesn't appear to be the case in Florida. For people who know where to look, the day could mean free pancakes.

Think you know what it is? If so, challenge a friend, or a family member, with this quiz.

Have some fun as you take our eclipse quiz to see how much you know

April 8: A special day

Preview: We just gave away the first answer!

Countdown clock to 2024 solar eclipse

What time will the solar eclipse be visible in Florida?

While Florida isn't in the path of totality, residents will be able to see a partial eclipse. Here's when you can watch the eclipse from any Florida location.

Click on your location in the map to see:

When the eclipse starts at your location

What the maximum coverage will be

What time maximum coverage will occur

When the eclipse ends at your location

Chances for clear skies based on historical averages for April 8

Roughly speaking, the peak of the eclipse will happen about 1:55 p.m. CDT in Pensacola and 3:02 p.m. EDT on Miami Beach.

➤ See exact times to go outside to see the eclipse across Florida

Interactive map: Enter your ZIP code to see the best times to view the eclipse across Florida

Enter your ZIP code to see:

When the eclipse starts at your location.

When the peak coverage will be.

What the peak coverage will be.

When the eclipse ends.

How long the partial eclipse will last.

How are you are from the path of totality.

The time-lapse graphic shows what the eclipse will look like from Orlando.

