Fumbling armed robber drops bullets at Port Angeles Dollar Tree

A fumbling armed robber at a Port Angeles Dollar Tree store dropped bullets as he threatened employees.

Clallam County deputies were called to the store at 3456 East Highway 101 at around 8:06 p.m. on Monday after a man came into the store with what appeared to be a black semi-automatic handgun.

He waved the gun around before pointing it at two employees, threatening to shoot them if they didn’t give him money.

As he made the threats, he fumbled the gun, which caused two 9mm bullets to fall to the floor, according to deputies.

He then told a clerk to sit down while a manager opened the safe and gave him $1,894 in cash.

The man then left the store in an unknown vehicle. Witnesses said they heard tires squealing as the man took off.

The suspect was described as white, wearing an off-white long sleeved shirt, blue jeans, and black and white sneakers. He had wrapped a white shirt around his head to cover his face.

If you have information about the case, you’re asked to call the sheriff’s office at 360-417-2262 or leave an anonymous tip at: https://www.clallam.net/cnmaster-c/nwformeml.php