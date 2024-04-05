Fulton Sheriff says jail ‘is in crisis,’ urges commission to give him help after inmate stabbing

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help after an inmate was recently stabbed to death.

Investigators say one inmate stabbed another on Thursday.

During an afternoon news conference Friday, Fulton Count Sheriff Pat Labat called the conditions inside the jail a crisis and said the knife that was used in the stabbing was manmade using scrap metal from around the jail.

“What you see here is a piece of the Fulton County Jail that was fashioned. It’s one thing to keep contraband out, but it’s another thing for thousands of knives to be created,” Labat said.

On Thursday evening, investigators say Leonard Fortner, 37, was attacked shortly before 6:30 p.m. He was stabbed multiple times in what is called the “day room” of the housing zone.

“We were literally minutes away from the attack and into reactive mode,” Labat said.

Fortner was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim had been in the Fulton County Jail since January, being held without bond on charges related to criminal damage to property.

Meanwhile, the alleged attacker – inmate Edward Cherry – has been in jail without bond for the last four years – since April 2020 – facing aggravated assault and kidnapping charges.

During Friday’s news conference – the sheriff and other elected officials publicly addressed their concerns, saying the dangerous conditions at the jail are directly related to underfunding of security and maintenance.

“We’ve got to do much better as a county,” Fulton County Commissioner Marvin Arrington said.

“The Fulton County Jail is in crisis, and it has been for decades,” Labat said.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens released a statement Friday, saying:

“I am extremely concerned about the crisis at the Fulton County Jail. All human life must become a priority to Fulton County. Historically, the Fulton County Commission has underfunded quality-of-life services for inmates, physical and mental health services for County residents and people are paying the price—at times, with their lives. Fulton County is responsible for keeping its corrections facilities safe and sanitary, providing services to those experiencing homelessness, ensuring fair and speedy trials in their court system, providing animal services and other health and human services. This is an election year and voters should take note and ask themselves: why am I not getting what I deserve from Fulton County and its leadership?”

