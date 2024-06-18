Fulton Police Department to forego participating in community events

Jun. 18—FULTON, Ill. — In a letter to Fulton residents dated June 13, Fulton Chief of Police Nick Neblung stated that the department will be unable to participate in upcoming community events due to ongoing staffing issues.

The letter reads: "Specifically, we will not be able to host Splash Days like we did last year, nor will we be participating in Fulton Night Out on August 6, along with some other community events where you typically see us. This decision was not made lightly, and it reflects the challenging circumstances we are currently facing.

"Despite our best efforts to devise a plan to maintain our involvement in these important events, our staffing levels have reached a point where our primary focus must be on ensuring the minimal coverage necessary to keep out community safe.

"However, we are pleased to inform you that we will continue to collaborate with the Fulton Fire Protection District for the annual toy drive in early December. Additionally, we are excited to still be an entry at the Cops and Rodders Car Show on September 7 in Downtown Fulton.

"We understand that this news may be disappointing, and we share in your disappointment. Community events play a vital role in fostering connections between our officers and the residents we serve, and it is our sincere hope that we can return to full participation in the future."

The population of Fulton, Illinois, was reported as 3,579 people by the U.S. Census Bureau in 2022.

In May, the Fulton Police Department was comprised of Neblung, two Sergeants, four officers, and one School Resource Officer.

Neblung stated in a June 17 email, however, that Sgt. Adam Wherry's retirement is to be effective June 24 and Officer Chad Hermes will leave the department early next month to serve on the Morrison Police Department.

Neblung said he plans to soon put out a job posting for the open positions with a deadline for applications being the end of July.