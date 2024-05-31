Fulton courthouse, government center, more county buildings shut down after water main break

After a major water main break in downtown Atlanta on Friday morning, Fulton County has shut down several county-owned buildings.

Spokespeople with Fulton County Government say there’s not a full list of buildings in downtown Atlanta being shut down.

Among those that are being shut down is the Fulton County Government Center, Fulton County Courthouse, Fulton County Juvenile Courthouse, Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Fulton County Central Public Library on Margaret Mitchell Square.

Because the courthouse is being shut down, court proceedings for the day are also being canceled.

Channel 2 Action News has confirmed that proceedings for the trial against YSL and rapper Young Thug have ended for the day.

Several other major buildings and tourist attractions are also closed.

Atlanta City Hall has closed down and Grady Memorial Hospital has canceled all elective and non-urgent procedures for the time being.

Officials with Atlanta Watershed Management say they first got reports of the water main break at 8 a.m. and repairs will start at 5 p.m.

