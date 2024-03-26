Fulton County says a ransomware attack could happen again. Here’s what they’re doing to protect you.

Fulton County is still working to get all of its systems back online months after a cyberattack crippled them.

Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Sophia Choi sat down exclusively with Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts about how the county is making sure this doesn’t happen again.

The county says that it is updating its systems to help prevent hacks in the future.

After a 2018 ransomware attack in Atlanta, Fulton County spent $18 million to harden its own system, but that didn’t stop hackers earlier this year.

“The reality is, as we grow and learn, so do the crooks. They grow and learn so it’s almost like a competition,” Pitts said.”

