VIDEO: Fully engulfed barn fire in Limestone prompts multi-agency response

LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Limestone Volunteer Fire Department and several other agencies responded to a fully engulfed barn fire on Saturday morning with flames and smoke visible in the sky several homes away.

The Limestone VFD said crews responded to the barn fire near the intersection of Washington College Road and Bill West Road Saturday at around 10:30 a.m. Video submitted to News Channel 11 by viewer Richard Hensley shows the barn fully engulfed as the sound of sirens approaches:

According to the Limestone VFD, crews arrived to the barn already fully involved, threatening another barn and a house. The fire was extinguished and the barn was deemed a total loss. The home nearby sustained minor damage, the Limestone VFD said.

The Limestone VFD said along with its crews, the Nolichucky Valley VFD, Jonesborough Fire Department and Washington County-Johnson City EMS responded.

