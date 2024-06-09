Fully engulfed Audi near Bay Bridge shuts down 3 lanes on Interstate 80: CHP

(KRON) — Three lanes on Interstate 80 were closed off due to a car being fully engulfed in flames on Saturday night, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said. CHP reports the car was on a eastbound lane in Interstate 80 on the Treasure Island offramp.

‘Chaotic scene’: Man fatally shot, 2 stabbed and airlifted after Napa County fight

CHP reported the fire at approximately 9:20 p.m. Officials initially reported flames from underneath the car but later updated the car to be “fully engulfed” and “fully burned,” CHP said.

As of 9:30 p.m., three of the four lanes on Interstate 80 were closed. Crews later cleared all lanes at 10:26 p.m., CHP said.

The driver of the Audi is reported to be a man, CHP said. There is currently no information on injuries related to the driver.

Stay tuned to KRON4.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.