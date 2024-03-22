Full moon for 2024: What is the March full worm moon?

Sky watchers, get ready.

This weekend should see some dramatic astronomical events.

This month's full moon is also a worm moon, whose peak coincides with the first lunar eclipse of the year. During the night of March 24, transitioning into March 25, the moon will pass through the partial shadow of the Earth.

Nasa says the slight dimming of the moon will be difficult to notice, as the lower part of the moon will be dimmer than the upper part.

When is the full moon?

The next full moon will be at 3 a.m. Monday, March 25, 2024.

What is the full worm moon?

Full moon names often showcase seasonal highlights, and for the March 25th moon, the name derives from the earthworm. Southern Native American tribes from the called this the worm moon after the earthworms appeared as the ground thawed from the winter months to the spring, says NASA.

How long does a full moon last for?

The moon will appear full for three days from Saturday evening through Tuesday morning according to NASA.

What is the penumbral lunar eclipse?

The penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when March's worm moon slips into Earth's outer shadow, says space.com. This event will take 4 hours and 40 minutes. The moon will begin entering the Earth's shadow at 12:53 a.m., reach greatest eclipse at 3:13 a.m. with 96% of the moon in partial shadow, and exit the shadow at 5:32 a.m. says NASA.

