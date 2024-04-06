Full list of quake aftershocks: ‘Top priority is keeping people safe’

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Since Friday’s 4.8-magnitude earthquake various cities near the epicenter have experienced at least 25 aftershocks, according to information released by Governor Kathy Hochul’s office on Saturday.



“My top priority is keeping people safe, and I have directed State personnel to take all necessary precautions following yesterday’s historic earthquake,” Hochul said. “At this time, we are aware of no injuries and minimal damage from this earthquake. We will continue monitoring the situation and updating New Yorkers as necessary.”

Although many aftershocks have been reported no major disruptions have been reported.



The New York DOT currently has no reports of any immediate damage to its infrastructure but will keep the public informed of further developments. The MTA also completed inspections throughout its service area have not reported any issues, according to Hochul’s office.



As of Saturday morning, Hochul is directing all state agencies to review infrastructure like train tracks and bridges.



Buildings and homes first shook Friday morning after the earthquake hit the New York City area. The earthquake happened at 10:23 a.m. around 3.7 miles southeast of Califon, New Jersey, roughly 60 miles west of New York City, according to the United States Geological Survey.



Hours later a 4.0-magnitude aftershock was felt in New York City Friday evening. No major reports of unsafe infrastructure have been reported within the city, according to the Department of Buildings.



No deaths or injuries have been reported, officials said.

Here is the list of all the quakes reported, listed from oldest to most recent:

2024-04-06T04:18:26.965EST 1.9 4 km E of Califon, New Jersey 2024-04-06T04:09:18.260EST 1.7 6 km ESE of Califon, New Jersey 2024-04-06T03:11:18.616EST 1.7 4 km WSW of Bedminster, New Jersey 2024-04-06T01:07:47.436EST 1.7 5 km SW of Gladstone, New Jersey 2024-04-05T20:51:18.307EST 1.5 5 km WSW of Gladstone, New Jersey 2024-04-05T20:39:11.635EST 1.8 4 km W of Bedminster, New Jersey 2024-04-05T19:39:23.815EST 1.5 5 km NE of Whitehouse Station, New Jersey 2024-04-05T19:10:49.196EST 1.9 3 km SW of Bedminster, New Jersey 2024-04-05T18:16:18.281EST 1.9 5 km WSW of Bedminster, New Jersey 2024-04-05T17:59:13.778EST 3.8 7 km SW of Gladstone, New Jersey 2024-04-05T16:21:07.157EST 1.9 3 km ENE of Whitehouse Station, New Jersey 2024-04-05T16:13:47.904EST 2 6 km NNE of Whitehouse Station, New Jersey 2024-04-05T14:40:20.185EST 1.8 6 km ESE of Califon, New Jersey 2024-04-05T13:32:13.627EST 2.2 4 km NE of Whitehouse Station, New Jersey 2024-04-05T13:21:55.646EST 1.9 6 km E of Califon, New Jersey 2024-04-05T13:18:48.029EST 2 5 km SSW of Chester, New Jersey 2024-04-05T13:14:13.044EST 2 4 km S of Chester, New Jersey 2024-04-05T12:49:49.389EST 1.8 6 km NNE of Whitehouse Station, New Jersey 2024-04-05T12:31:50.989EST 1.8 7 km W of Bedminster, New Jersey 2024-04-05T11:49:36.690EST 2 5 km SSE of Long Valley, New Jersey 2024-04-05T11:37:10.448EST 1.8 6 km ESE of Califon, New Jersey 2024-04-05T11:33:15.007EST 1.9 4 km ESE of Califon, New Jersey 2024-04-05T11:27:56.419EST 1.9 6 km NNE of Whitehouse Station, New Jersey 2024-04-05T11:20:20.203EST 2 6 km NNE of Whitehouse Station, New Jersey 2024-04-05T10:23:20.309EST 4.8 2024 Whitehouse Station, New Jersey Earthquake

Aftershocks can continue for days and weeks ahead, the United States Geological Survey said in a tweet.

