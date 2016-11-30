Full List Of ISIS Attacks In US

The Islamic State group, also known as ISIS, claimed responsibility for Monday’s attack at Ohio State University that injured 11 people. The attack was carried out by university student Abdul Razak Ali Artan, a Somalia-born U.S. citizen, who ISIS called its “soldier.”

Since ISIS proclaimed itself a worldwide caliphate in June 2014, the extremist group has carried out several attacks across the world. Although a few attacks have been directly linked to the group in the U.S., several of its sympathizers have carried out assaults in the country, with some leading to fatalities.

In Monday’s incident, it was not immediately clear whether Artan pledged allegiance to ISIS or any other terrorist group. However, the attack bore similarities to past ISIS-related assaults in the country.

Following is the list of attacks by ISIS and its sympathizers in the U.S.

Curtis Culwell Center attack, May 3, 2015: Two men opened fire at officers at the entrance of an exhibition featuring cartoons of Prophet Mohammed at Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. One security officer was wounded in the incident and both the perpetrators — Elton Simpson and Nadir Soofi — were killed by members of a SWAT team. This was the first time ISIS claimed responsibility for an attack in the U.S. However, American authorities said that the attack appeared to be inspired, and not directly linked, to ISIS.

University of California, Merced, Nov. 4, 2015: In an ISIS-inspired attack, 18-year-old Faisal Mohammad stabbed and injured four people. He was killed by authorities. The FBI said Mohammad was self-radicalized and was not in direct contact with the Islamist group.

San Bernardino shooting, Dec. 2, 2015: Syed Rizwan Farook and his wife Tashfeen Malik carried out a mass shooting and an attempted bombing in Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino, California. The incident left 14 people dead and injured 22 others. Farook and Malik had pledged allegiance to an ISIS leader on Facebook hours before the shooting. However, authorities do not have any evidence that the two were directly linked to the extremist group.

Shooting of Philadelphia police officer, Jan. 7, 2016: Edward Archer fired multiple shots at Philadelphia police Jesse Hartnett, who survived the attack, in West Philadelphia. Archer later claimed that he pledged allegiance to ISIS.

Orlando nightclub shooting, June 12, 2016: Omar Mateen, 29, carried out a mass shooting inside Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida. The shooting claimed lives of 49 people and injured 53 others. Mateen was shot dead by Orlando Police Department following a three-hour-long standoff. Mateen had pledged allegiance to the Sunni hardline group. The attack was the deadliest incident against homosexuals, transgender and bisexual people in the history of the U.S.

Ohio State University attack, Nov. 28, 2016: Abdul Razak Ali Artan, a Somalia-born U.S. citizen, drove his car into pedestrians and attacked people with a butcher's knife. The incident injured 11 people and Artan was killed by authorities. While ISIS called him its “soldier,” there is no evidence yet that the attack was directly related to the group.

