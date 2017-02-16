Full List Of Boycotts Related To Donald Trump

Several businesses and retailers in the country are facing criticism as customers threaten to boycott companies over their ties with President Donald Trump and his family. Trump’s policies on immigration and his past comments on women have spawned campaigns against the president and companies that sell Trump-branded products.

#GrabYourWallet is one among the many campaigns calling for boycott of Trump-related products and companies that sell or support them. It has listed several retailers, including Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Amazon, and asks people to boycott those retailers. Several companies such as Burlington Coat Factory, Sears and Nordstrom have taken down the Ivanka Trump brand off their shelves. In response, Trump supporters are boycotting certain companies that oppose the president’s views.

The boycott list by anti-Trump protesters:

Supermarket chain Wegmans is facing the heat from the anti-Trump brigade which is demanding it stop selling products from Trump Winery, whose president is Trump’s son Eric. However, a Wegmans spokesperson told the Washington Post the grocery chain does not intend to limit the choices of its customers by taking down the Trump Winery items.

“Our role as a retailer is to offer choice to our customers,” Jo Natale, the company spokeswoman, told the Post, adding that Wegmans decides to stock a product only when it is well-received by customers.

“Individual shoppers who feel strongly about an issue can demonstrate their convictions by refusing to buy a product,” Natale said. “When enough people do the same, and sales of a product drop precipitously, we stop selling that product in favor of one that’s in greater demand.”

View photos Wegmans More

Photo: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Sports clothing company Under Armour’s CEO Kevin Plank praised Trump in a CNBC interview Feb. 8.

"To have such a pro-business President is something that is a real asset for the country," Plank said. "People can really grab that opportunity."

The comments triggered outrage from shoppers and athletes who endorse the company's products, including basketball star Stephen Curry.

Plank published an open letter in the Baltimore Sun newspaper to clarify his stance.

"In a business television interview last week, I answered a question with a choice of words that did not accurately reflect my intent," Plank wrote. "I want to clarify for our hometown exactly the values for which Under Armour and I stand.”

He said immigration is “the foundation of our country’s exceptionalism” and that his company now opposes Trump’s executive order to ban refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries.

View photos Under Armour booth More