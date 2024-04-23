The full closure of U.S. Route 15 in Adams County was postponed to the weekend of April 26, according to a release by PennDOT.

Originally scheduled for the weekend of April 19th, Route 15 will be closed beginning at 9 p.m. on Friday, April 26, through 6 a.m. on Monday, April 29.

Detours will be in place on Route 15 northbound at Welty Road in Maryland, and southbound at the Steinwehr Avenue exit in Pennsylvania.

The weekend closure is part of this 14.8 mile project renovating Route 15 in Adams County.

For northbound traffic, detours will take drivers onto Welty Road, then north on Old Gettysburg Road/Emmitsburg Road to Route 15 north of the closure.

Southbound drivers should use the Steinwehr Avenue exit, then proceed south on Emmitsburg Road/Old Gettysburg Road all the way down to Route 15 below the Maryland line.

Flaggers will be present at the southbound detour, the release said.

The closure is set to replace a pipe, and comes as part of a larger 14.8-mile pavement preservation project.

This article originally appeared on Hanover Evening Sun: Full closure of Route 15 in Adams County postponed to this weekend