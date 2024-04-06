Full Circle Florida Summary- April 7, 2024
This week on Full Circle Florida, battle ground ballot. Abortion, Marijuana, and the 6 reasons you should vote. Plus, does the abortion and marijuana vote put Florida in play for the Democrats? Also, massive amounts of teachers leaving public schools. Investigative journalist Katie LaGrone obtained the exit interviews. What is driving the teacher mass exodus in their own words. And Rick Klein is here with insight on the biggest national developments of the week.