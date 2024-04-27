Full I-41 lane closures expected nightly this week as expansion project continues

APPLETON - The I-41 expansion project to increase the highway lanes from four to six between Grand Chute and De Pere will cause multiple lane closures and reductions the week of April 29.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation plans to widen the 23-mile stretch and add some upgraded exits and sound barriers near residential areas over the next five years.

Construction began at the beginning of April and is already impacting traffic for highway drivers. With multiple closures expected this week, here's where to steer clear of to avoid the orange cones.

Reduced northbound lanes through Grand Chute expected Monday night

What: Drivers can expected reduced lanes along I-41 northbound between Northland Avenue and Richmond Street.

When: The lane closures will occur Monday night between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Reduced lanes expected overnight all week near Rose Hill Road overpass

What: There will be reduced lanes northbound and southbound the whole week as crews work on the Rose Hill Road overpass. Reduced lanes will stretch from State 55 to south of the overpass.

When: Reduced lanes are expected in both directions Monday to Friday nightly between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Full closure of northbound lanes through Grand Chute Tuesday night

What: All northbound lanes of I-41 between Wisconsin Avenue and Richmond Street will be closed Tuesday night.

When: The full closure of northbound lanes will last from 11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

Full closure of southbound lanes expected throughout the week

What: All I-41 southbound lanes between Wisconsin Avenue and Richmond Street will be closed nightly throughout the week.

When: The full closure of southbound lanes will occur Tuesday through Friday from 11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

Sophia Voight covers local government and politics in the Fox Valley for The Post-Crescent. She can be reached with feedback and story tips at svoight@postcrescent.com.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Interstate 41 expansion project to close lanes overnight week of April 29