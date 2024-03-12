Fukuyama residents warned not to touch cat after chemical tank fall

Residents of a city in western Japan have been warned to stay away from a cat after it fell into a tank of poisonous chemicals.

The warning comes after a factory worker found yellow paw prints leading away from the container.

Security footage was then reviewed and the cat could been seen running away, leaving a trail of paw prints.

Officials in Fukuyama have asked the public to stay away from the animal and report any sightings to the police.

It is thought the curious feline had been in a vat of hexavalent chromium, a highly acidic and carcinogenic chemical which is orange and brown in colour.

A member of staff found the paw marks when they arrived for work yesterday at the Nomura Plating Fukuyama Factory, according to news website Asahi.

Fukuyama city's environmental team warned the public not touch "a cat that seems abnormal" but also said the animal might have died as a result of the incident.

The company which owns the factory said the tank had been covered by a sheet, but that part of it had reportedly been turned over.

According to the AFP news agency, a company spokesperson said: "The incident woke us up to the need to take measures to prevent small animals like cats from sneaking in, which is something we had never anticipated before."

Hexavalent chromium can cause skin irritation, respiratory problems, and blindness, and staff have to wear masks and rubber gloves when working near the substance.

Officials say that as of Tuesday there have been no reported sightings of the cat.