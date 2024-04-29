Fugitive wanted in Texas arrested in CT

A fugitive wanted in Texas for allegedly violating his parole was arrested in Cromwell on Monday.

Brian Lee Lovely, 41, was taken into custody by Cromwell officers and the U.S. Federal Marshals Task Force at a residence on Woodland Drive, according to the Cromwell Police Department.

Police said Lovely had an extraditable warrant out for his arrest stemming from Texas on a violation of parole.

He was charged as a fugitive from justice and held on $250,000 bond pending an arraignment hearing in Middletown Superior Court on Monday.