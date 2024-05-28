Fugitive wanted in Forest Park murder found in DeKalb hotel room on Memorial Day

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office said one of their top 10 most wanted suspects was arrested Monday.

Victor Langston is accused of murdering someone by shooting them in the head on Aug. 4, 2023 in Forest Park.

As the investigation by Forest Park police continued, Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen put Langston on his “Top Ten Most Wanted List” and told the Fugitive Squad to find him, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

Eventually, Langston was found at a hotel in DeKalb County, where CCSO said he was “enjoying his holiday” until the Fugitive Squad surrounded his room “and gas was deployed.”

As officers went in, “Langston quickly realized he wanted no more parts of the Fugitive Squad. Wisely, he put his hands up and walked out of the room without further incident,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say they found a loaded gun in the room. Langston was taken into custody.

Langston was booked at the Clayton County Jail, according to the sheriff’s office.

