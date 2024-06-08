Fugitive sought: Man fails to appear for jury selection

Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael A. O’Pake and the Schuylkill County detectives are asking the public to help locate Rodney Clarence Hogue.

Hogue, 35, is a Black, non-hispanic male, about 6 feet 1 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds.

There is one active bench warrant for Hogue, who failed to appear at the Schuylkill County Courthouse on May 28 for jury selection.

The original charges in this case were driving under the influence of a controlled substance-impaired ability, a misdemeanor; and a summary offense of driving with no rear lights.

Hogue's last known address was 15 Fritz Reed Ave., Schuylkill Haven.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hogue or any other fugitive in Schuylkill County is asked to call the district attorney’s office at 570-628-1350 or the Schuylkill County Tip Line at 570-624-3988. You may also email tips to dadd@co.schuylkill.pa.us.

Anyone who may see or come in contact with Hogue is asked to call the Schuylkill County Communications Center immediately. All information received will remain confidential.

A list of bench warrants is available on the Schuylkill County website at schuylkillcounty.pa.gov.