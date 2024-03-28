Fugitive sex offenders from Houston, Odessa added to Texas 10 Most Wanted list

Mar. 27—AUSTIN — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added Braylon Lee Smart and Christopher Michael Anderson to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list. Texas Crime Stoppers is now offering a cash reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to each of their arrests. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Braylon Lee Smart, 27, of Houston, has been wanted out of Harris County since February 2023 for evading arrest/detention with a previous conviction. Additionally, in October 2023, multiple warrants were issued out of Harris and Fort Bend counties for Smart's arrest for failure to register as a sex offender. Smart is also wanted out of Orange County, Florida, for attempted homicide, and wanted out of Maricopa County, Arizona, for failure to appear. In 2020, Smart was convicted of battery on a law enforcement officer in Florida. Additionally, in 2020, he was convicted of sexual assault following an incident with a 20-year-old female and subsequently sentenced to two years confinement in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) prison.

According to a news release, Smart is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has tattoos on his neck, chest and both arms. In addition to Houston, he also has ties to Missouri City, Texas, and Orlando, Florida. More information about Smart or updates in the event of his arrest can be found here.

Christopher Michael Anderson, 46, of Odessa, has been wanted since October 2023, after the Ector County Sheriff's Office issued a warrant for his arrest for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements. In 2003, Anderson was convicted of obstruction/retaliation and subsequently sentenced to 10 years confinement. Additionally, in 2003, he was convicted on four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child following incidents with an 8-year-old girl and 9-year-old girl. Anderson was subsequently sentenced to 20 years confinement for each offense to be served concurrently. In 2017, Anderson was released from a TDCJ prison on parole.

According to the release, Anderson is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds. He has a tattoo on his upper right arm and scars on his back and near his right eye. More information about Anderson or updates in the event of his arrest can be found here.

Funded by the Governor's Criminal Justice Division, Texas Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas' 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders. In 2023, DPS and other agencies arrested 47 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders, including 23 sex offenders and 12 gang members. In addition, $111,500 in rewards were paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

— Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

— Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

— Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the "SUBMIT A TIP" link (under the "About" section).

All tips are anonymous—regardless of how they are submitted—and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders Lists. You can find the current lists—with photos—here.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.