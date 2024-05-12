Fugitive and sex offender found with alleged stolen construction equipment in Pinion Hills

San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies arrested a fugitive wanted for attempted murder and a sex offender in Pinion Hills on Friday after finding them with stolen heavy construction equipment, authorities said.

The incident began about 6:15 a.m., when deputies went to a home in the 10700 block of Boy Scout Ranch Road in Pinion Hills as part of an ongoing investigation into a stolen Bobcat, San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department officials said.

"Deputies located the equipment inside a locked gate at a residence," according to a sheriff's department statement. A search warrant was obtained.

Deputies recovered three pieces of construction equipment and arrested two suspects during a theft investigation in Pinion Hills on Friday, May 10, 2024.

"In addition to the stolen Bobcat, two additional stolen skid steers were located," the statement said.

Deputies also seized methamphetamine and ammunition.

Jose Maria Guzman, 38, and Alejandro Gonzalez, 39, both of Los Angeles, were taken into custody without a struggle.

Guzman was convicted felon who was being sought on an arrest warrant stemming from an attempted murder case out of the Los Angeles Police Department's Hollenbeck Division, according to sheriff's officials and county booking records. He was booked on suspicion of possession of stolen property, drug possession and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

Gonzalez, described as a convicted sex offender, was arrested on suspicion of possession of stolen property and drug possession.

Bail for Guzman was set at $1.1 million, records show. Gonzalez was being held in lieu of $30,000 bail.

Both were scheduled to make initial court appearances Tuesday in the Victorville branch of San Bernardino County Superior Court.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Fugitive, sex offender found with stolen skid steers in Pinion Hills