Fugitive of justice on child porn charges arrested in Plainfield. Here are the new charges

Police arrested a fugitive from justice in Plainfield on Friday.

On Friday, the Plainfield Police Department was requested by the Grafton County Police Department of New Hampshire in locating Michael Betz, 50, of Canaan, New Hampshire. It was reported that Betz had an outstanding felony arrest warrant for five counts of possession of child sexual abuse images and five counts of distribution of child sexual abuse images.

Officers conducted a patrol check in the area of a local hotel in Plainfield, and observed Betz’s vehicle in the parking lot of the hotel.

Officers were informed by staff that Betz was staying in one of the rooms. Police were able to make contact with Betz and place him into custody.

Police arrested a fugitive from justice in Plainfield on Friday.

While officers were on scene, Betz advised them that he had a handgun that was located in the hotel room. The handgun was seized by the Plainfield Police Department.

Betz was charged with criminal possession of a firearm and being a fugitive from justice. As of Saturday night, he was being held at the Plainfield Police Department on a $500,000 bond and was scheduled to be arraigned in Danielson Superior Court on Monday.

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: Plainfield police arrest NH man accused of child porn, gun charges