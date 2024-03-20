Fugitive gunned down father of 2 in Miami-Dade, cops say. FBI is offering $10K reward

The man accused of gunning down a father of two outside south Miami-Dade apartments has been on the lam for nearly three years. On Wednesday, the FBI announced the agency is offering $10,000 for information that leads to his arrest.

According to police, Joshua Ismael Campos, now 22, killed 26-year-old Demetrius Harris on July 25, 2021 at an apartment complex near Southwest 270th Street in Naranja. Campos fired at least 18 rounds at Harris while his girlfriend and 5-year-old son were nearby.

A photo of Demetrius Harris, who was killed on July 25, 2021 at an apartment complex in Naranja.

The shooting stemmed from a heated dispute, reports say, possibly over a parking spot.

Shortly after the killing, Campos got charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a felon in Miami-Dade. A warrant was issued for his arrest — but he was never found.

Then in February, Campos was charged in federal court with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

The FBI’s Miami Field Office is assisting Miami-Dade police in locating Campos, who has ties in Miami, Fort Pierce and Tampa. He also has connections outside Florida, namely in Georgia, Alabama and Texas.

Campos is thought to be traveling with his girlfriend 22-year-old Maxine McCord, who isn’t a fugitive. The FBI considers Campos armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information should contact the FBI or submit a tip online.

Harris’ loved ones — including his two young daughters — gathered at a news conference Wednesday to plead with the public for answers, according to Miami Herald news partner CBS News Miami.

“That was my first born son,” said father Demetrius Harris Sr. “He was my best friend. What he did, ...he took a lot from me.”

Grandmother Shirley Harris recalled raising Harris — and the years the family has grieved his loss as investigators search for the accused killer.

“I hope they get him real quick,” Harris said. “I am 71 now; it’s been three years. I want to get a chance to see him before I leave this Earth.”