Fugitive faced murder charge in Boynton woman's death. What will a jury think?

WEST PALM BEACH — A jury has found a man who fled to Maryland after the November 2020 fatal shooting of his girlfriend guilty of second-degree murder in the Boynton Beach woman's death.

Jurors voted unanimously on March 21 to convict Shevon Green, 42, in the death of 46-year-old Akilah Hill. Circuit Judge Jeffrey Gillen ordered that Green, a Broward County resident, be held without bail pending sentencing, which court records say is scheduled for June 3.

At the time of Green's arrest, Boynton Beach police alleged that he shot and killed Hill the morning of Nov. 22, 2020, at a home on the 1600 block of Northeast Fourth Court, off Federal Highway south of Gateway Boulevard. Investigators said the shooting occurred hours after the two had argued at a Fort Lauderdale nightclub.

Authorities found Green two days later at a home in the Baltimore suburb of Parkville. The U.S. Marshals Service took him into custody.

Location of fatal shooting in Boynton Beach

A witness told investigators she and Hill were driving back to Boynton Beach from Fort Lauderdale when Hill and Green began exchanging text messages about ending their relationship.

Another person reported being awakened the following morning by the sound of screams and finding Green standing over Hill's bed. Upon moving closer, the witness realized Hill had been shot, the witness told investigators. She died at Delray Medical Center.

At trial, defense attorney Eric Clayman sought to exclude testimony from multiple witnesses regarding statements made by Hill in the hours and months prior to the shooting, arguing that such testimony would amount to hearsay.

Gillen denied Clayman's motion in part, allowing a state witness to discuss statements by Hill in the hours prior to the shooting. The judge also denied separate defense motions for a judgment of acquittal following the conclusion of the state's case.

Julius Whigham II is a criminal justice and public safety reporter for The Palm Beach Post. You can reach him at jwhigham@pbpost.com and follow him on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, at @JuliusWhigham. Help support our work: Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: South Florida man found guilty in 2020 shooting death of girlfriend