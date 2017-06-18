    Fuel-Economy Face-Off: Driving With Windows Open or With A/C Running?

    View photos
    Fuel-Economy Face-Off: Driving With Windows Open or With A/C Running?
    View photos

    Consumer Reports has no relationship with any advertisers on this website.

    Q. Does a car use more gasoline when you drive with the windows rolled down or the air conditioning turned on?

    A. This is a question that has lost plenty of people a bet. “We’ve tested this at various temperatures with multiple vehicles,” says Jake Fisher, CR’s director of auto testing. “We found that on an 85-degree day, running the A/C can reduce fuel economy by 1 to 4 mpg, depending on the car. But air conditioning dehumidifies the car’s interior, which can help keep the driver alert and safe. We think that’s a worthwhile trade-off.”

    Rolling down the windows doesn’t appear to put more drag on a car’s aerodynamics. “The effect of opening the windows at 65 mph did not measurably reduce fuel economy,” Fisher says.

    More on Fuel Economy

    • Best & Worst Fuel Economy: Fuel Sippers and Guzzlers in All Vehicle Categories
    • Most Fuel-Efficient Cars
    • Fuel Economy Guide
    • Study Shows Top Tier Gasoline Worth the Extra Price
    • Why You Might Not Actually Need Premium Gas
    • Tips on How to Save Money on Gas

    Editor’s Note: This article also appeared in the August 2017 issue of Consumer Reports magazine.



    More from Consumer Reports:
    Top pick tires for 2016
    Best used cars for $25,000 and less
    7 best mattresses for couples

    Copyright © 2006-2017 Consumer Reports, Inc.