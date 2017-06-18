Fuel-Economy Face-Off: Driving With Windows Open or With A/C Running?

View photos

Consumer Reports has no relationship with any advertisers on this website.

Q. Does a car use more gasoline when you drive with the windows rolled down or the air conditioning turned on?

A. This is a question that has lost plenty of people a bet. “We’ve tested this at various temperatures with multiple vehicles,” says Jake Fisher, CR’s director of auto testing. “We found that on an 85-degree day, running the A/C can reduce fuel economy by 1 to 4 mpg, depending on the car. But air conditioning dehumidifies the car’s interior, which can help keep the driver alert and safe. We think that’s a worthwhile trade-off.”

Rolling down the windows doesn’t appear to put more drag on a car’s aerodynamics. “The effect of opening the windows at 65 mph did not measurably reduce fuel economy,” Fisher says.

More on Fuel Economy

Best & Worst Fuel Economy: Fuel Sippers and Guzzlers in All Vehicle Categories

Most Fuel-Efficient Cars

Fuel Economy Guide

Study Shows Top Tier Gasoline Worth the Extra Price

Why You Might Not Actually Need Premium Gas

Tips on How to Save Money on Gas

Editor’s Note: This article also appeared in the August 2017 issue of Consumer Reports magazine.





More from Consumer Reports:

Top pick tires for 2016

Best used cars for $25,000 and less

7 best mattresses for couples



Copyright © 2006-2017 Consumer Reports, Inc.