Fuel Economy and Driving Range

In an LX, every day is Thirsty Thursday. The LX was built on a formula that predated the turbo-everything movement, and good gas mileage was apparently not on the checklist in the 2000s. Rated at 15 mpg combined, it is one of the least efficient vehicles on the market today. Bottom line: LX buyers might want to get one of those cash-back credit cards specific to gas stations.

Test Results: Highway Fuel Economy

If the LX were on Instagram, its automatic in-feed ads would be photos of BP and Shell stations. Terrible gas mileage and an average-size tank result in poor cruising range for the segment. During road trips, it’s best to simply top off each time one of those kids needs a potty break.





Test Results: Highway Range

