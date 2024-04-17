FSU Panama City to host annual Preview Day and Research Symposium for students on Friday

Florida State University Panama City hosting two big annual events on Friday. One allows students to present their work to a university panel. The other allows prospective students to learn more about the university.

PANAMA CITY — Florida State University Panama City will hold a Research Symposium, Preview Day on Friday.

The events will be held on the same day at the campus of Florida State University Panama City, 4750 Collegiate Drive.

The Student Research Symposium will be from 9 a.m. to noon, and the Preview Day will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Students will be presenting research projects, and prospective students can learn about campus.

According to a news release by FSU Panama City, the Research Symposium is an annual showcase for students from all majors to present their work to the university community. Student researchers from FSU, area schools and community colleges may also present their work in a poster or creative format.

“The goal of the symposium is to get our students more involved in research,” Karen Works, an assistant teaching professor of computer science, said in the release. “This event gives our students an opportunity to present their research to a multi-disciplinary audience in a way that is designed to simulate a professional conference presentation.”

As the symposium comes to an end, the Preview Day will open up. Visitors may meet with faculty, academic advisers and financial aid advisers to learn more about what FSU Panama City has to offer.

“This event offers various on-campus opportunities to reinforce the FSU PC Promise,” David Henry, director of enrollment management and student success, said in the release. “The FSU PC Promise confirms the commitment to partner with students and prepare them for their next steps. It also establishes their path and reminds them that FSU Panama City will always be their home.”

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: Preview Day for FSU Panama City is the same day as Research Symposium