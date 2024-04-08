FSU Panama City to host 12th annual Autism Auction for Autism Awareness Month

FSU Panama City gears up for their Annual Autism Auction.

PANAMA CITY — April is Autism Awareness Month, and Florida State University Panama City will host its 12th annual autism auction.

Which agency is involved?

This event will be hosted by the Early Childhood Autism Program (ECAP).

When will the auction be held?

The auction will be 5-9 p.m. April 12.

Where will the auction be held?

This event will be held at Florida State University Panama City at the Holley Academic Center’s St. Joe Community Foundation Lecture Hall.

More information about the event

According to a press release from FSU Panama City, all proceeds go to the ECAP Butchikas Scholarship fund, which provides financial assistance to Bay County families affected by autism who need help paying for therapy.

“ECAP is a 501(c)3 non-profit early intervention and community outreach program that providesApplied Behavior Analysis (ABA) services to local children with developmental delays ordisabilities,” the release says. “It is the only local nonprofit ABA program to provide in-home, in-school and in-clinic services.”

Do you have an item that could be auctioned off?

”Any donation that you could give would be greatly appreciated,” Nikki Dickens, ECAPdirector, is quoted as saying in the press release. “We are looking for gift certificates; any item that could go into the auction such as toys, gift baskets, clothing, jewelry; monetary donations; or any other items that you would bewilling to donate.”

ECAP has set a fundraising goal this year of $30,000.

