FSU Panama City will hold spring 2024 commencement at Tommy Oliver Stadium on May 5

PANAMA CITY − Florida State University Panama City will graduate 210 students during its spring 2024 commencement on May 5.

The ceremony takes place at 6:30 p.m. at Tommy Oliver Stadium, 351 E. 13th St., Panama City. Jorge Gonzalez, president and CEO of The St. Joe Co., will present the keynote address.

According to a news release from FSU Panama City, the university will recognize students and student-veterans who have earned academic honors and distinction, including those inducted into the Garnet Key Honor Society.

"There will be 99 bachelor and 55 master’s degrees awarded," the release says, "and for the first time ever, FSU PC will award 29 students with the Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia Practice degree."

Twelve veterans are expected to graduate. Jessica Quaile, U.S Air Force student veteran and commercial entrepreneurship graduate, will lead the Pledge of Allegiance.

Florida State University Panama City's spring 2024 commencement will be May 5.

“Each graduating student-veteran or active-duty member is provided a red, white and blue military honor cord and FSU Veterans Alliance Challenge Coin, recognizing their service and commitment to our country, as well as their academic achievements at Florida State University,” Jim Allen, a U.S. Navy veteran and director of academic and registrar services, said in the release.

Twin sisters Hallie and Sydney Pellerin will receive conferred degrees of law enforcement intelligence. The sisters earlier received their bachelor's degrees in crime scene investigation together.

Emerald Park: $50 million apartment community is completed in Panama City Beach

“Commencement is one way we celebrate and honor students’ achievements,” Randy Hanna, dean of FSU Panama City, said in the release. “Some graduates will pursue advanced degrees, while others will take the next steps in their careers, and we want to recognize this milestone in their lives.”

Jim Clark, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs for Florida State University, will preside over the ceremony.

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: FSU Panama City to graduate 210 students on May 5