FSU invests $210M in campus transformation with new buildings, including a new school

Fayetteville State University is focused on growth and development in its 10-year strategic plan, marked by the launch of several significant construction projects totaling $210 million in investment costs with a nearly debt-free status, according to Chancellor Darrell Allison.

Among these projects are a new College of Education, a health and wellness center, two parking decks, a Starbucks, a Chick-fil-A, a residence hall, an apartment-style housing complex, a hybrid-function building meant to meet multiple student needs (dining options, living spaces, study areas, etc.), and renovations and expansions to Bronco Midtown, according to its 10-year campus master plan.

Allison said last week that FSU has been "blessed" to be in the position it is in within a relatively short time since his arrival in 2021 and that the university is being intentional with this $210 million allocation to ensure that everything that has been awarded makes a difference at FSU.

"We will be able to build this pretty much debt-free," Allison said. "That's important because we will not be rolling that over to our students. We have the dollars to do such for the most part."

He said funding is primarily coming from the University of North Carolina system and the state legislature, with about $6 million of the total sum creating some level of debt for the university, but tuition fees will remain unchanged.

Returning to roots with a new College of Education

The historically Black university is the second oldest public institution in North Carolina, founded in 1867 by seven Black men to provide education for Black children, according to the university's website. Now, it is home to a diverse population of more than 7,000 students and more than 800 faculty.

"One of the allocations that we received is a brand-new College of Education building," Allison said. "It will be one of our largest buildings here on our campus and we're really excited about it."

He said that in many ways, education is the "great equalizer" and allows individuals opportunities to better themselves and their situations. With FSU founded on the importance of education, "we kind of revisit our past" with this new college that will prepare students to become trained teachers.

Devon Smith, director of media relations at the university, said via email last week that the 72,000-square-foot College of Education will be four stories tall and will open in fall 2026, with an estimated cost of $69.3 million for the project.

Smith said the new College of Education building will be near the intersection of Langdon Street and Edgecombe Avenue in line with McLeod Residence Hall.

"In 2026, when this building is completed, we'll pretty much be doubling down on our commitment to education which is just as important in 1867 as it is in 2026," Allison said.

Work continues on a new dormitory on the site of the former Vance Hall dorms at Fayetteville State University.

Student housing

Allison said that when he arrived at the university in 2021, Bryant Hall and Vance Hall, dormitories that once housed around 500-600 students, had been condemned due to their age and state of disrepair.

Since then, the buildings have been torn down to make space for a new dormitory on the lot where Vance Hall once stood.

Construction is underway for the 78,000-square-foot, four-story dormitory that will house about 330 students by fall 2025, Allison said. It's expected to cost about $50 million. Once built, it will be the ninth residence hall on campus.

There is also an item in the 10-year master plan that states an apartment-style housing complex is in the works.

Allison said that on the lot where Bryant Hall was located would be the university's first-ever health and wellness center, which will house a fitness center, pharmacy and mental health services.

"It was high time for us to remedy that," Allison said.

The future site of a health and wellness center at Fayetteville State University. The site was once home to Bryant Hall.

Health and wellness center

Allison said that in the University of North Carolina system, which includes 16 universities, FSU was the last university to have a health and wellness center, while other larger universities have two or more.

"It really makes such a big difference," he said. "Not only for our students but also for our faculty and staff to be able to have a place where they can exercise and better their health ... and we'll also have a pharmacy in the health and wellness center so that our students that are in need of medicines will not have to leave campus."

Smith said the 24,000-square-foot center will be two stories tall and cost about $11.1 million to build, with construction beginning this year and an estimated opening date of fall 2025.

A Chick-fil-a is nearly complete at Fayetteville State University. The restaurant is scheduled to open this fall.

Student parking

The FSU student population is almost evenly divided between traditional high school students transitioning to college (about 52%) and adult learners aged 25 and older (about 48%), with more than 35% of the student population commuting to campus, Allison said.

"We have about half of our student population that is really excited about a new dormitory, and rightfully so," he said. "But equally, we have another half of our student population that is ecstatic about a new parking deck."

Smith said the $10 million parking deck will break ground by late 2024, with an estimated opening in fall 2025. He said another parking deck is planned but did not have additional information about the project.

A Starbucks nears completion at Fayetteville State University. The coffee shop is scheduled to open this fall.

New dining options

Two new dining locations will open this fall. Smith said a new fully operating Chick-fil-A will be located in the renovated Bronco Midtown across Murchison Road from FSU and a new two-story Starbucks is under construction in the heart of FSU's campus.

"The collective 'we' can do a lot of good things, if the collective 'we' keep 'we' at the forefront, and so that's our commitment and we want to demonstrate that," Allison said. "Our motto is 'acta non verba', Latin for 'deeds not words'."

