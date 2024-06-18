Frustrations mount as Cleveland Co. grapples with sheriff budget: 'This is unprecedented'

NORMAN — Disagreements persisted between Cleveland County commissioners and the local sheriff over budget concerns ahead of the embattled sheriff's possible reelection Tuesday.

County commissioners held a special meeting Monday to discuss presentations for the county's 2025 fiscal year budget and to further discuss the current "Sheriff FY2024 Taxpayer Assisted Bailout Fund" approved last week, which diverted $3.2 million more dollars to the sheriff's department so that it could meet payroll and other outstanding bills.

They also formally accepted the first part of a special audit conducted by State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd, unveiled last Wednesday. The audit had been originally requested by Cleveland County Sheriff Chris Amason to clarify misconceptions about available funds from last July through February of this year, but commissioners recently followed up their request by also asking Byrd to investigate the entire fiscal year.

Amason's office was originally approved $18.36 million by the budget board for the 2024 fiscal year in September, and the audit from Byrd's office showed that by February he had collected $16.8 million. On Monday, the sheriff began presenting a $17.16 million "estimate of needs" for FY 2025, with expected expenditures totaling slightly over $22 million.

But Amason's request concerned both Rod Cleveland, longtime Cleveland County District 1 commissioner, and Jim Reynolds, the longtime county treasurer, who are adamant that Amason has been overspending this fiscal year. Amason's proposed budget for FY 2025 includes, among various described "savings," a 50% reduction of executive staff, but he admitted he still expected to actually spend around $22 million.

"But if you spent $22 million or $23 million this year, and you're talking about these reductions and cutting staff, why are things going up?" Reynolds asked. "Why is your budget holding steady? And I say 'holding steady' — why are you again at $22 million? If you spend $22 million, and you're talking about substantial cuts and reductions and changes, why are we still at the same amount?"

Amason attributed the price tag of projected expenditures to cost increases from inflation and the need to ensure the jail is fully staffed.

Spokespeople for the sheriff's office have refused to speak with The Oklahoman through any communication other than email, and were unresponsive when asked over email if recent overspending was due to insufficient revenue or unexpected expenses. But Amason on Monday said during the budget presentation that "there had been a lot of misinformation" regarding the office's operations division.

"Let me be very clear: Patrol was never, and will never be, reduced to an unsustainable level," he said. "I will not compromise public safety or the security of our citizens that they deserve and have faith in."

But Cleveland and Reynolds said Amason had not been going through appropriate channels to authorize new positions or to clarify needed resources. They contend Amason's overspending is essentially forcing the commissioners and budget board members to divert money from other funds to cover outstanding invoices and keep the county in good financial credit.

“This is unprecedented in the state of Oklahoma,” Cleveland said. “I mean, what do we do if he sends invoices to us? Do we let the jail fail? No, you don’t do that. We have to get these things fixed and we have to make sure these people get paid. But here he is, giving us more bills.”

Election comes day after special meeting

The budget battle has marred the Republican sheriff's efforts to be reelected, and he will face his challengers, former highway patrolman Tim Deal and former county jail administrator Julie Tipton, on Tuesday.

The next meeting on county budget adoption will be held Friday, to allow enough statutorily appropriate time for public comment on the proposals. But Reynolds is worried.

In a letter written May 7 to county commissioners by Amason’s attorney Mike Fields, the sheriff was initially proposing an estimated FY 2025 “needs” budget of $14.47 million. This amounted to a reduction of $3.9 million from what budget board members had approved for FY 2024, “the result of restructuring within the office,” the attorney wrote. But by mid-June, as the treasurer had noticed, the budget costs had risen again — the opposite direction.

"The facts are very clear: This is unsustainable," Reynolds said. "I said that four months ago: The level of expenditures out of the sheriff's office is unsustainable. And he can talk about all these numbers and put things together, but something isn't adding up."

Cleveland County District 2 Commissioner Jacob McHughes, who was attending Monday's meeting, is also running to retain his seat.

Amason is not the only one up for reelection Tuesday. Jacob McHughes, Cleveland County District 2 commissioner, is also running to retain his seat. Both the county clerk and the court clerk positions are on the ballot, as well.

Among other issues discussed Monday, commissioners also approved a request for qualified consulting firms to conduct a root cause analysis of recent deaths in the Cleveland County jail, with the goal of identifying system issues, improving inmate safety and preventing more deaths.

