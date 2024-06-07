Frustration is growing over a rule meant to protect marijuana delivery drivers. Here's why

In December, the Cannabis Control Commission voted to do away with a requirement that any marijuana delivery be taken care of by two drivers, a rule originally put in place with the drivers' safety in mind.

Major Bloom dispensary owner Ulysses Youngblood in his back storage room.

In a 3-1 vote, those in favor argued that eliminating the requirement would reduce overhead costs for delivery companies, which are run by social equity licensees. Supporters also argued that adequate security measures were already in place to protect drivers and their cargo.

Commissioner Bruce Stebbins was the sole oppositional vote. He voiced concerns about removing the safety requirement.

Six months later, the two-driver requirement remains in place, without any timeline as to when it might be eliminated. In May, the CCC's general counsel said during a public meeting that it would be months before the rule is expected to be lifted, leaving many local companies frustrated.

Major Bloom has been delivering marijuana to the Worcester area since spring 2022. Major Bloom President Ulysses Youngblood said leaving the two-driver requirement in place is hurting the company financially.

Major Bloom dispensary owner Ulysses Youngblood in his back storage room.

"For us, number one, it's simply not financially feasible; and number two is staffing," he said. "Those are the two biggest areas for me. I mean, it costs us double to send out two drivers."

Youngblood said a number of steps are in place to ensure safety.

"Safety starts with the actual vehicle," he said. "Every single vehicle has to have GPS, every vehicle has a panic button, every vehicle has at least three cameras, one on the road, one on the cabin of the car and one camera typically on the cargo. The driver also wears a body camera. Then there's always two separate safes for cash and the product."

Youngblood said Major Bloom does 30-minute check-ins with every agent and that there is never more than $10,000 worth of marijuana in the vehicle. He explained roughly 70% of the deliveries are paid ahead of time online, therefore there typically isn't a lot of cash in the vehicles.

"Not once has any employee had to push the panic button. We've done thousands and thousands of deliveries and we've never had any problems," Youngblood said before adding with a chuckle, "I mean with two people in a car, we've had issues – you know they may not like each other, maybe they can't agree on what music to listen to."

Youngblood has been following the public meetings held by the CCC. He lamented that the last meeting seemed to include a lot of bickering, and it seemed clear commissioners had not begun to look into the process of removing the rule.

The CCC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Despite his frustrations with the CCC, he knows the agency is new, just like his business.

"The CCC doesn't have it all figured out; they're still a newer agency just like my business and we are all in a learning process together. But I think it's important for them to take a very intentional path towards removing the two-driver requirement," he said. "We legitimately voted with equity provisions and it's not equitable now, they just need to make a couple of changes swiftly and not bicker back and forth about things that don't matter."

"Removing the two-driver rule isn't a tremendous amount of work. We're not asking for anything to change other than the two drivers," Youngblood said. "Just change it. Hit 'Control-F' and change two drivers to one. It's that simple."

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Frustration growing over two-driver rule for Mass. pot deliveries