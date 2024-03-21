Frustrated community members voice their concerns about MPD’s policing

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A packed town hall meeting Wednesday night at the Big Zion AME Church gave community members the floor to voice their concerns about the Mobile Police Department’s methods of policing and policies.

The meeting was led by former U.S. Attorney Kenyen Brown, who wanted to hear the community’s input as he prepares a report on the Mobile Police Department’s policies.

He was hired by Mayor Sandy Stimpson to make a report after 16-year-old Randall Adjessom was killed during an early morning police raid.

“A no-knock warrant is a murder warrant!” exclaimed one citizen.

“This is what makes people do not like police officers,” another citizen said. “That is the reason why they don’t like them. If someone comes to your house and kicks your door down, the first thing you will grab is a gun.”

Other members like Annette Johnson hope that something will be done after the meeting. She lost her granddaughter Kailyn Draine after she was killed in a car accident after a rainy high-speed chase.

Her biggest concern tonight was about police officers conducting high-speed chases that result in fatalities.

“We are hoping and praying that Attorney Brown will listen to us and take the concerns,” Johnson said. “And something will come out of this. I just believe in God that something will come out of this.”

After hearing from frustrated community members, Mobile Public Safety Director Robert Lasky said that they’ll consider their concerns.

“We’re going to hope to work with the city council to take as many of the recommendations and see them to fruition,” Lasky said. “I mean, that’s all we can do is work with the city council to try to move forward with his recommendations.”

Attorney Brown’s report should be completed in the next three weeks, and once it is, it will be made public.

Mobile Police Chief Prine was not in attendance at the town hall meeting.

