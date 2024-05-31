Fruition MKE, a new co-working space, is opening soon on Milwaukee's north side

Rachaad Howard (left) and Tiffany Miller (right), stand beside the architectural rendering of the Fruition MKE conference room.

A new co-working space on Milwaukee's north side will receive a warm welcome next week during a soft opening.

Tiffany Miller and Rachaad Howard are two Milwaukee natives who own Fruition MKE, which serves as a co-working and makerspace for entrepreneurs, artisans, writers, and photographers. The studio is meant for individuals to come share ideas, work on projects together and do other collaborative works.

After being apart of the Concordia 27 development plan for approximately two and a half years, Fruition MKE will finally have its soft opening from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 4 at 825 N. 27th St.

Lindsey St. Arnold Bell, Executive Director of Near West Side Partners/BID #10, shows the future home of Fruition MKE cafe being built at Concordia 27, a mixed-use space which will include affordable housing units, a community gathering space, a commercial kitchen, and business incubator, on Thursday November 16, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wis. Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

During the development of Fruition MKE, Howard and Miller faced challenges like high costs in construction materials and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, once they saw the hard work coming together, it gave them a sense of fulfillment.

Rachaad Howard checking out the construction of Fruition MKE being developed on 825 N. 27th St.

Since Fruition MKE is located centrally in the city, Howard sees this as a benefit for the Black community because, "Now people don't have to go downtown or to the east side of Milwaukee for things."

Fruition MKE will have desks, storage, equipment and more for its members to use, but one of the main conveniences Howard pointed out was the rentable event spaces. They are more accessible and affordable, Howard said, because residents no longer have to host events outside of their community.

Other businesses that operate within the Concordia 27 development include the Milwaukee Center for Independence, Scaling Wellness in Milwaukee and Near West Side Partners Inc.

Howard also expressed how excited the other businesses and community members were about having Fruition MKE in the building because it would give everyone in the neighborhood access to a café that has healthy food options.

Over 150 community members will attend the soft opening, Howard said. Click here to register for a free ticket.

There are a variety of long and short term membership options you can choose from, like a day pass or a flex pass. If interested in purchasing a membership at Fruition MKE, click here to view pricing options.

If you still want to learn more about Fruition MKE, click here to view contact information and fill out an interest form.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: New co-working space to open in June 2024 on north side of Milwaukee