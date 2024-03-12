Frosts and freezes are forecast to continue throughout Ohio for several more weeks

The time change, spring equinox and highs reaching the 70s might make Ohioans feel like winter is almost over, but freezes and frosts could still linger several more weeks.

The latest last freezes and frosts on record across the northern half of Ohio have even lasted well into June, according to records provided by the National Weather Service. They've also wrapped up as early as late March.

This year, Almanac.com predicts the last frosts will come April 30 in Akron, May 7 in Ashland, May 2 in Mansfield, May 2 in Marion, May 8 in Wooster and April 27 in Toledo.

Frosting can occur even when temperatures are above freezing

This year's predictions are in line with historical expectations.

Frost-free dates on average are May 4 in Cleveland, May 8 in Toledo, May 10 in Akron and May 12 in Mansfield.

Freezes are usually done by April 23 in Cleveland, April 26 in Toledo, April 29 in Akron and April 30 in Mansfield.

Most people might not realize it, but there's actually a big difference in a frost and a freeze, the weather service has explained.

A freeze occurs when thermometers placed several feet above the ground record overall air temperatures below 32 degrees.

Frosting can take place in much warmer weather, thanks to a process known as radiational cooling.

Heat rises each night from the uppermost edge of every surface, leaving behind a condensed layer of the coldest air available near the ground.

It's so pronounced that meteorologists expect frosting conditions to be possible any time the nighttime lows fall to 36 or lower.

Warmer this week, but freezing forecast next week

Temperatures for most of this week are forecast to be too warm for either frosts or freezes.

Tuesday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 62 and a low around 46.

Wednesday could be cloudy with a chance of rain and a high near 65. The low will be near 48.

Thursday may be rainy again with a high around 65 and a low near 45.

Friday's high is forecast at about 52, and the low near 34.

Saturday's high will be around 55. The low will be near 37.

Things could turn cooler Sunday, which has a projected high of 46.

Long-term projected lows for next week are looking to be in the 20s for several nights.

