Frostproof triple-murder case delayed as defendant TJ Wiggins faces federal firearms trial

Since last summer, Tony “T.J.” Wiggins has waived his appearances for court hearings in Bartow on first-degree murder charges in the 2020 Frostproof triple-homicide case.

And again at a hearing on Friday in Bartow he was not present. Assistant State Attorney Mark Levine told a judge in the 10th Judicial Circuit that the federal authorities would not transport Wiggins to attend his trial nor any hearings in the Polk County case until after his trial on federal firearms charges was over − possibly by the fall.

So Circuit Judge J. Kevin Abdoney continued Wiggins' trial − which was previously set for July 22 in Bartow − and set a status conference about the case for Aug. 16 at 8:30 a.m.

Wiggins faces three counts of first-degree murder, one count of tampering with evidence and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Wiggins, 30, was indicted on the charges on Sept. 29, 2020, stemming from the killing of three friends who had gathered to fish at a lake in Frostproof. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty if Wiggins is found guilty of first-degree murder.

In court documents, the state alleges the killings were committed with aggravating factors such as Wiggins was a convicted felon at the time and he committed the killings to avoid arrest. The state would have to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that one of those factors was true before a jury could recommend a death sentence.

The killings in Frostproof in July 2020

Brandon Rollins, 28, Keven Springfield, 30, and Damion Tillman, 23, were shot and killed July 17, 2020, after meeting at Lake Streety for some night fishing. Wiggins knew the victims, who were longtime friends.

In a statement to Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives, Wiggins’ younger brother, Robert, said he was there when his brother pulled up on the three men, walked over to Springfield and accused him of stealing his truck. Wiggins allegedly opened fire on the three men, who were still in or near their trucks.

Wiggins has been unable to attend hearings in Bartow on the state's murder charges since July because he remains in custody on federal firearms charges, U.S. Middle District Court records show.

What's behind the weapons charges?

At Friday's hearing, Wiggns' attorney, Bjorn Brunvand, said his client was currently being held in the Citrus County Jail awaiting the federal trial.

Federal court records show an indictment against Wiggins in June 2023 on one count of possession of ammunition by a felon.

But a superseding indictment filed October 23 in federal court shows a second count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The indictment said Wiggins "did knowingly possess, in and affecting foreign commerce, a firearm, that is, a Norinco model Mak90 rifle."

Attempts to contact Wiggins' federal public defenders about the case were unsuccessful.

It is unclear whether the federal charges are related to evidence obtained by Polk County Sheriff's Office investigators. Documents filed in the Polk County murder case show 9-mm ammunition was purchased by Wiggns' girlfriend and a spent casing was found outside the residence they shared as well as collected at the crime scene.

Until Wiggins’ next court appearance in Bartow, he is set for a trial in federal court on July 1.

According to the federal indictment, Wiggins already had felony convictions by age 18 in August 2012 on grand theft. He also was convicted in November 2015 in Highlands County on grand theft and burglary.

The federal case was filed on June 21 in the U.S. Middle District Court in Tampa, records show. On July 21, in a detention order, federal marshals took Wiggins from state custody into federal custody.

It won't affect the murder trial

According to Chief Assistant State Attorney Jacob Orr, the state will be prepared for trial once the federal trial is over.

“What we often do is say, and I’m sure that’s what they do too, let’s see what happens and we’ll see if we’re satisfied,” Orr said. “We’re seeking to do the murder trial, and that firearms case doesn’t matter if we get the right outcome there, so that’s the goal.”

In a separate case, the State Attorney's Office also has charged Wiggins with possession of the ammunition. So the defendant has three cases pending.

“When they went to his house and they did a search warrant there, they found weapons, and that’s what the feds had charged and we also have a case,” Orr said. He added, from a legal standpoint, a defendant can be charged and tried on state and federal charges.

