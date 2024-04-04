Frost, snow possible this week due to freezing overnight temperatures. See forecast here

Don't forget your umbrellas this morning! Precipitation is expected to continue in Greater Cincinnati today.

According to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, more rounds of precipitation are expected across the area on Thursday. Any slight cooling through daybreak could lead to some snow. Due to warm ground temperatures, minimal accumulation will only occur on grassy or elevated surfaces.

As temperatures warm from mid-to-late morning, precipitation will return to rain. A bit of thunder cannot be ruled out this afternoon. Highs will be in the 40s.

Precipitation chances should decrease this evening. However, a couple more chances for showers may still occur tonight into early Friday morning and afternoon. Cloud coverage should start to decrease Friday afternoon as well. Below-normal temperatures will continue with lows in the mid-30s and highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Frost and freezing temperatures will be possible late Friday night into Saturday morning and late Saturday night into Sunday morning, per a hazardous weather outlook. Overnight lows are expected to drop into the upper 20s to low 30s.

A warming trend will occur this weekend, with high temperatures on Saturday and Sunday rising into the mid-50s. Sunny skies are likely on Saturday and Sunday morning. But clouds will build back into the region Sunday afternoon.

[5:20 AM] A chilly, wet Thursday! pic.twitter.com/XD30k05sBz — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) April 4, 2024

When is the last spring freeze in Cincinnati this year?

Even though the spring season is officially here, freezes around Cincinnati are not yet over for the year.

In the Greater Cincinnati and the Ohio River Valley region, the day of the last spring freeze is typically between April 16-30, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Further south, in some regions of Kentucky, the last spring freeze may come in early April, and Northwest Ohio's could be in early May.

Detailed Cincinnati forecast

Thursday: Rain and snow showers likely, becoming all rain after 11 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 48. West wind 11 to 15 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

There is a chance of showers, mainly before 8 p.m. It will be Cloudy, with a low of around 36. The wind will be west at 7 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

Friday: There is a chance of showers, mainly between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. It will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. The northwest wind will be 7 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Partly cloudy at night, with a low of around 31. Northwest wind around 8 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 56. North wind 5 to 9 mph.

Mostly clear at night, with a low of around 33.

Sunday: A chance of rain after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday (Eclipse Day): A chance of rain before 8 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Source: National Weather Service, Wilmington.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Weather: Snow possible Thursday; freezing temps to start the weekend