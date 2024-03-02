Frost Fire Park reports warm weather has been good for business following last year's closed winter season

Mar. 2—WALHALLA, N.D. — Following last year's closed winter season, Frost Fire Park has benefited in 2023-24 from recent warmer temperatures and new snowmaking infrastructure.

Patty Gorder, general manager for the ski resort and mountain bike park, said she's been asked often this year if warm temperatures have caused any issues. However, she said the weather has been good for the park.

"We've been great," she said. "Probably the best snow conditions we've had in a really long time."

And these good conditions, she said, have been good for business. People like skiing and snowboarding in good weather, instead of in the negative degrees that often come during North Dakota winters. It's especially good for the park this season, as it rebounds from its

closure during the 2022-2023 winter season

due to malfunctions in the snowmaking infrastructure.

This season, however, is a different story. New snowmaking equipment was put in place during the summer and has even allowed for the re-opening of two runs that had previously been closed for more than a decade.

"This year we've come back bigger and stronger," Gorder said.

Gorder said she was afraid that the closing of last season would cause Frost Fire to lose momentum in a rise of visitors, but current numbers have eased her fears. The warm weather has also made it more inviting for people to come and enjoy the runs. Gorder said man-made snow takes longer to melt, so it isn't a big concern.

Another feature of Frost Fire making a comeback this year following a setback is the summer theater program. The collapse of the amphitheater due to a late April storm in 2023 canceled the theater's 39th annual production. This year, though, a production is in the works, though what the show will be and where it will be performed are still under wraps, Gorder said. Frost Fire is holding meetings to get a rebuild of the theater started, and has chosen an architect firm. Gorder said she's excited to see what the design of the new theater and how it will be ADA compliant. She's looking forward to the community getting to experience summer theater again, too, even if this year's won't be on site.

"(The theater) has been a part of Frost Fire for a long time, and there's a huge community of folks and guests that really love this theater," she said. "And it was missed for sure last year."