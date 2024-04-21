Frost Advisory overnight into Monday morning for Middle TN, Southern KY

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Frost Advisory is in effect for all of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

Overnight lows will drop to the mid-30s in most areas, and even close to freezing in our east and southeast sections.

FORECAST: Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky Weather

If you have been doing some early-season gardening, cover your plants with a sheet, not plastic. Plastic will allow the temperature to rise too quickly when the sun comes up, causing damage to the plants.

Remember, frost can occur when the air temperature is in the mid-30s because the ground is a solid object. On a clear night, it can radiate its heat out into space and actually get colder than the air.

Monday afternoon, temperatures will be warming to the mid to upper 60s in the sunshine.

