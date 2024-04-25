Frost advisory in effect early Friday morning for central Ohio and other counties

For the second day in a row, the National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a frost advisory for central Ohio and counties in other areas across the state.

The advisory will be in effect Friday morning from midnight until 9 a.m., according to the NWS. Franklin, Licking, Fairfield, Pickaway, Madison and Union counties in central Ohio will be affected along with Hardin, Mercer, Auglaize, Shelby, Logan, Champaign, Clark, Fayette, Ross, and Hocking counties. Early morning temperatures Friday in these areas are expected to see temperatures plunge as low as 34 degrees, resulting in frost formation.

The NWS advises residents of counties under the frost advisory to take steps to protect their plants from the cold, including bringing potted plants inside and covering those outside. The buildup of frost could kill sensitive outdoor plants and vegetation if left uncovered.

