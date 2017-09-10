Froome wins Tour-Vuelta double as Contador ends final race

Britain's Chris Froome pedals on his way to win the Spanish Vuelta cycling race, in Madrid, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

MADRID (AP) — Chris Froome paraded into Madrid to clinch his first Spanish Vuelta title and secure the elusive Tour de France-Vuelta double on Sunday, while Spanish great Alberto Contador celebrated the end of his remarkable career in front of his home crowd.

Froome had virtually secured victory with a solid performance in the difficult climb up the Alto de l'Angliru on Saturday, which marked the last competitive stage of the three-week race.

Riders cruised to the finish in Sunday's 21st stage, with the leaders not challenging each other, as per cycling tradition.

Froome, who earlier this year clinched his fourth Tour de France title, had finished runner-up in La Vuelta three times, including last year.

The British rider of Team Sky became the third man to complete the Tour-Vuelta double in the same season, after Jacques Anquetil in 1963 and Bernard Hinault in 1978, when the Vuelta was still held in the spring before the Tour.