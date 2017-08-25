Froome keeps his lead after Spanish Vuelta's longest stage

CUENCA, Spain (AP) — Slovene rider Matej Mohoric comfortably won the Spanish Vuelta's longest stage on Friday and Chris Froome maintained his overall lead.

Mohoric took control of the race during the final climb and cruised to victory after a winding descent that capped the 207-kilometer (128-mile) stage from Lliria to Cuenca.

Mohoric crossed the line 16 seconds in front of the chasing pack.

Pawel Poljanski of Poland was second and Jose Joaquin Rojas of Spain third.

Fourteen riders broke from the peloton early in the stage and all managed to finish within three minutes of Mohoric.

"It's incredible, it's been a long time since my last big win," Mohoric said. "I've always worked hard and gave my best, but it feels great to get the victory again."

Froome finished nearly nine minutes from the lead along with his Sky teammates and the rest of the main peloton, enough to keep his 11-second lead.

"We always had it under control," Froome said.

Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio of Colombia was second overall, and Nicolas Roche of Ireland was third, 13 second behind the Tour de France winner.

Mohoric, a member of Team Emirates, moved to 38th overall.