A Frontier passenger sat in an exit row was escorted off the plane in handcuffs after seemingly saying she wouldn't help in an emergency

A Frontier Airlines passenger appeared to be escorted off a plane in handcuffs after a dispute over the exit row.

In a video shared on TikTok earlier this month, the plane is seen descending into chaos as a woman argues with several people.

The uploader of the video, Travel With Tia, said that when the woman sat in the exit row, she said: "I'm not going to save anybody. If something happens I'm going to save myself first."

The woman then appeared to change her mind, telling a flight attendant: "We ain't got no problem with that. We understand we gotta help people get off the plane."

But by then, the crew is already trying to move the woman. The pilot is also heard announcing that law enforcement will be arriving to "take care of this issue."

The woman says that she was flying to take care of her grandson while his mom was going to Mexico. Then she adds: "I'm getting my attorney on the phone."

It only becomes more dramatic as several other passengers and a pilot try to convince the woman to leave.

Two police officers are seen boarding the plane before the video cuts to the airport, where it appears everybody else had to deplane. The woman is then filmed being escorted down the airstairs in handcuffs.

Frontier did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.

There are several aviation laws about sitting in the exit row in order to ensure safety. For example, the passengers sat there must be able to physically able to assist others evacuating, and have "the ability adequately to impart information orally to other passengers." The latter is part of the reason why flight attendants require a verbal yes from those in the exit row.

Plus, the law adds, "Each passenger shall comply with instructions given by a crewmember or other authorized employee of the certificate holder implementing exit seating restrictions."

