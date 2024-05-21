Frontier launches nonstop flights from Pensacola to Cleveland, Cincinnati and Philly

Frontier Airlines is offering nonstop service from Pensacola to three new destinations beginning this week.

Frontier, the self-described "ultra-low fare carrier," launched nonstop service from Pensacola International Airport (PNS) to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE) and Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) on Tuesday.

This is ahead of service to Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) launching Wednesday, bringing Frontier to a total of four destinations served from Pensacola. Frontier began offering nonstop flights from PNS to Denver in 2018.

“We’re thrilled to expand our operations in Pensacola with these three new routes,” said Josh Flyr, Frontier Airlines vice president of network and operations design. “Both for consumers who reside in the Pensacola area and those looking to travel to Florida’s panhandle, Frontier is committed to offering affordable and convenient travel options.”

Service to the three new destinations will be three times a week with an introductory fare of $79.99, according to a news release from the airline.

Fares must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on Jun. 7, 2024. Fares are valid for non-stop travel on select days of week. Fares are valid for travel Jun. 2, 2024, through Sep. 30, 2024. The following blackout dates apply: Jun. 28-30, 2024, Jul. 1-7, 2024; Aug. 30-31, 2024; Sep. 1-3, 2024. Twenty one-day advance purchase is required. Round trip purchase is not required.

Additional travel services, such as baggage and advance seat assignments are available for purchase separately at an additional charge.

Frequency and times are subject to change. Please check https://flights.flyfrontier.com/en/flights-from-pensacola for additional information.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Frontier Airlines operates 134 A320 family aircraft and has the largest A320neo family fleet in the Americas, serving approximately 120 destinations in the U.S., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America, according to the company's website.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Frontier Airlines Pensacola International Airport nonstop flights