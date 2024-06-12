Frontier Airlines offers families a chance at free flights for one year

Frontier Airlines is offering a lucky family the chance to fly for free this summer and beyond.

The self-styled ultra-low fare airline is holding a giveaway with free flights for an entire year, according to a press release. The winning family will receive $1,000 flight vouchers each month for a year, which is roughly the cost of 12 round-trip tickets for a family of four, the airline said.

Related: Cincinnati to New York: Frontier Airlines launching daily trips from CVG to LaGuardia

A smaller prize is up for grabs as well. An additional 100 families can win a one-time $1,000 voucher in the contest, about the value of one roundtrip flight for a family of four.

Frontier offers nonstop flights out of CVG to 20 destinations in North America.

“Frontier is all about families, from our ultra-low fares to the fun animals on our plane tails, and we are thrilled to help make family vacation dreams come true this summer with this fun and exciting giveaway,” Tyri Squyres, Frontier Airlines vice president of marketing, said in the release. “Summer break is the perfect opportunity to form memories that will last a lifetime, and families can do so affordably and conveniently when they choose to fly Frontier.”

Those interested can enter the contest here. Entries can be submitted now through 1:59 a.m. on July 3. The potential winners will be notified via email on July 12.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Frontier Airlines holds sweepstakes for free flights